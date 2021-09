LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said there was a two-vehicle crash Thursday with injuries. They said it was unknown how many or how severe the injuries were, but there were no on-scene fatalities.

DPS said a large truck pulling a car hauler and a Ford Mustang collided, resulting in the Mustang catching fire, but the fire was extinguished.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.