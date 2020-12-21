Lubbock County Courthouse announces Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas

The Lubbock County Courthouse will be closed on December 23, 24 and 25, 2020 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, December 28, 2020.

The Courthouse offices will close at Noon on Thursday, December 31, 2020 and remain closed for New Year’s Day on Friday, January 1, 2021. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, January 4, 2021.

