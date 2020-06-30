Lubbock County announces fireworks legal for July 4 holiday but remember city restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County announced on Tuesday that fireworks are not banned this year during the July 4th holiday in the unincorporated areas. However, cities within Lubbock County have their own restrictions on fireworks.

The following is a statement from the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management:

Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management in coordination with the Lubbock County Volunteer Fire Departments would like to remind citizens there is not a mandatory restriction on the sale or use of fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Lubbock County for the 2020 Fourth of July Fireworks Season.

Fireworks Bans for Municipality, or Special District as defined by Texas State Law will be in place.

Most jurisdictions have city ordinances prohibiting the use of fireworks within or near the city limits. If you are unsure of the ordinances, it is always safer to check with the city or local fire department prior to the purchase or discharge of fireworks.

We caution citizens as Lubbock County is at Stage 1 Severe Moderate Drought conditions and worsening with a KBDI Average of 410 as of June 29, 2020. The drought is expected to intensify over the next few day.

Lubbock County is in an extreme fire danger conditions today [Tuesday].

There are areas of Lubbock County where this year’s rains has allowed for significant vegetation growth, which have caused large areas of dry vegetation. These areas pose a fire danger to persons and property. Several of these areas lie adjacent to residential subdivisions and could pose a risk to the homes in those areas.

Many people will buy and use consumer fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July. If you choose to use consumer fireworks, please do so safely, responsibly, and legally.

In Texas, you must be at least 16 years old to legally purchase fireworks.

We also request for citizens to pick up any trash generated by use of fireworks and do not leave trash in the area you use fireworks.

Fireworks Safety

Obey all local fireworks laws. Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

Don’t buy fireworks in brown paper packaging, they may have been made for professional displays and are dangerous to consumers.

Always have a water hose, bucket of water, wet towels, or fire extinguisher nearby.

Do not hold lit fireworks, other than sparklers.

Never throw fireworks at another person, animal, or vehicle.

Never shoot fireworks from metal or glass containers. The container may shatter, causing serious injury or death.

Always stand at least six feet from another person while using sparklers or other fireworks.

The embers from sparklers are very hot and will burn the skin and fabrics.

Sparklers burn at a temperature near 2,000 degrees and the wire and sticks of sparklers will stay hot long after the sparkler has gone out. Never toss sparklers on the ground. They may catch dry grass and leaves on fire. Put spent sparklers directly in a bucket of water.

Never hold or light more than one sparkler at a time or hand a lighted sparkler to another person.

Never experiment with, modify, combine, or create your own fireworks. Never try to re-light a firework that did not function

Put spent fireworks into a bucket of water or sand to put them completely out.

When finished, clean up all fireworks debris.

Fireworks and Children

Never allow young children to play with or light fireworks.

Children should never be left unattended around fireworks, matches, or lighters.

Many fireworks have age information printed on the packaging, similar to toys. Purchase and use only age appropriate fireworks for your children.

Children under 12 should not use sparklers or any other fireworks without very close adult supervision.

Never hold a child in your arms while using sparklers.

Teach children not to wave sparklers, especially wooden stick sparklers, or run while holding sparklers.

For more information about consumer fireworks safety, see the links below.

Texas Department of Insurance Fireworks Safety Tips Factsheet English.

Texas Department of Insurance Fireworks Safety Tips Factsheet Spanish.

Consumer Products Safety Commission Fireworks Information Center

We remind Citizens that Lubbock County has a burn ban in place and all outdoor burning is restricted in compliance with the TCEQ Burn Rules for Texas.