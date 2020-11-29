Lubbock County cancels jury trials for December

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County has canceled jury trials for the moth of December, the court administration announced Sunday.

Trials set for December will be rescheduled. Courts will revisit the resumption of jury trials at the Board of Judges meeting on December 11.

Read the full press release from the Lubbock Office of Court Administration below.

In effort to continue the most prudent measures in response to COVID – 19, the Lubbock County District and County Courts-at-Law will continue adhering to previously adopted measures and implement any necessary new or modified measures.

Jury Trial Cancellations

Jury trials scheduled for the month of December are cancelled and will be rescheduled and

prioritized by the presiding judge of the court where the case is filed. The courts will monitor

the situation and revisit resumption of jury trials at the Friday, December 11, 2020, Board of

Judges meeting.