Lubbock County Clerk’s Office reopens with limited in person access

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Clerk’s Office:

The County Clerk’s office will open for limited in person public access on May 18, 2020.

We will limit our face-to-face interactions by limiting the number of customers in the office at one time.

Lubbock County Clerk

PO Box 10536, Room 207

Lubbock, TX 79408-3536

Call our office at 775-1076 for options on services needed.

Marriage License applications by appointment, call to schedule 806-775-1054, please limit the persons in attendance to the marriage couple only.

Please contact us with questions and view our web page for the most up-to-date information regarding our office by email, phone or website.

Email: countyclerk@co.lubbock.tx.us

Phone: 806-775-1076 for phone menu. Web page has direct department numbers listed

Online: www.lubbockcounty.gov

We ask for your continued support, understanding and cooperation during these unusual times.

(News release from Lubbock County)

