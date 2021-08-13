Lubbock County Commissioners consider ballot initiative for tax hike

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Commissioners Court will meet Monday to discuss a proposed tax hike, according to the court agenda. However, commissioners are giving voters the final say.

The proposal would raise the ad-valorem rate from $0.339978 to $0.359990 if passed. That is slightly more than two cents per $100 of assessed property value. In practical terms, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $20.01 more in yearly property tax.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish told EverythingLubbock.com that the money would go toward the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

“On Monday, we are going to call an election and ask the voters to walk beside us,” Parrish said, “because what we want to do, is we want to infuse an additional $5 million into the sheriff’s department.”

Parrish said the money would go to salaries, disparity pay and to create new positions.

If approved, the proposal would go to voters November 2 for a special election.