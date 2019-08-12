Lubbock County Commissioners Court discusses tax rate, will decide in 2 future public hearings

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock County Commissioners Court voted on Monday to not set the property tax rate for the fiscal year 2020 for Lubbock County.

While Commissioner Gilbert Flores was on board with raising the current tax rate- which is currently 0.348086 cents per $100 of value – others voiced that they wanted to keep the tax rate where it was for public safety reasons.

Regardless of what commissioners could or could not decide on for the tax rate, County Judge, the Honorable Curtis Parrish said the commissioner’s court needed to say yes to three things- public safety, infrastructure and courts.

For now, the commissioners court decided to “tentatively adopt” .348086 cents until they hold two public hearings set for 10:30 a.m. on August 26 and September 3.