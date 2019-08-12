Lubbock County Commissioners Court unanimously votes for Veterans Court Program

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock County Commissioners Court unanimously approved establishing a Lubbock County Veterans Court program Monday morning.

A veterans court specializes in cases of minor violations which involve veterans — especially those suffering from service-related health or mental health issues.

“I want to say how incredibly proud I am to have been working so closely with some of the men and women of this community getting this program established,” said County Judge, the Honorable Curtis Parrish.

Parrish asked everyone involved in the process to stand and went on to say a lot had already been done publicly for the court.

“But now the real hard work begins,” Parrish added. “I can’t tell you, of all the things that we can do here, this is probably one I am the most proud of. I just want to say on behalf of myself and the court, thank you.”

After Parrish made his statement, the Veterans Court passed unanimously by the court.

“Congratulations,” Parrish said.