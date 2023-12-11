LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock County Commissioners voted 4-1 to put license plate readers around Lubbock County with hopes of catching criminals.

The license plate reader will snap a picture of every license plate going in and out of the county, holding on to it for 30 days. The reader won’t catch expired tags, but it will alert law enforcement if the car is stolen or tied to an Amber or Silver alert.

“It’s a tool that law enforcement will use in order to better apprehend and get stolen vehicles,” Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said. “Plus, if you notice, they do Amber Alerts or Silver alerts and ask people to look for a particular car that’s on the road. This automated reader can pick up. If it grabs that license plate, it can notify law enforcement that this car has been located or spotted coming in and out of our county.”

Hub City residents and Lubbock County Commissioner Jason Corley have concerns about whether the cameras violate the Fourth Amendment.

“But to me, this feels like we are bordering very close on a police state,” Corley said.

Parrish and other commissioners say the readers are not to collect information to hold on to and keep.

“This is not an intrusive measure,” Parrish said. “It does not violate the Fourth Amendment of unreasonable search and seizures you’re already subjected to when you drive around to cameras watching as you go.”

These cameras have already been installed in nearby towns like Amarillo and Midland.

“TxDOT has been using this. Law enforcement agencies have been using this,” Parrish said. “We’ve been using these portable units in patrol car units for many years as well.”

Flock Safety, the company that makes the license plate readers, has led to the recovery of $10 million in stolen valuables since 2017, according to its website. With a capture rate of 97%, the company’s technology has helped seize over 20,000 firearms and 15,000 stolen plates.