Lubbock County Commissioners set Nov. 2 special election for proposed tax hike

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to put a proposed tax hike on the ballot for voters’ approval on November 2.

The tax proposal would raise the ad-valorem rate from $0.339978 to $0.359990 if passed. That is slightly more than two cents per $100 of assessed property value. In practical terms, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $20.01 more in yearly property tax.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said the money would go to salaries, disparity pay and to create new positions at the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

“We what we want to do, is we want to infuse an additional $5 million into the sheriff’s department,” Parrish said during an interview on Sunday’s Talking Points with Bryan Mudd.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:



Today the Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court took a huge step toward funding the men and women of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. For 9 years, The Sheriff’s Office has worked toward implementing a competitive pay scale. This scale went largely unfunded by previous courts with the biggest steps forward coming in the last two years. That said the time it took to fully implement the pay scale has put us woefully behind yet again.



With a starting salary of just over $41,000 dollars, the Sheriff’s Office is currently 25% percent behind the average starting salary of the departments we are losing qualified, experienced, and trained deputies to. Their starting salaries are averaging $51,466.



What this means to the citizens of Lubbock County is that your tax dollars are leaving the area to benefit other agencies. The Sheriff’s Office has lost over 329 years of experience in the last four years. We are losing an average 6 years of training and experience from each person we lose within our Law Enforcement Division and 3 years of service from within our Detention Division. This has cost the citizens of Lubbock County approximately $2.6 Million dollars in lost training alone in four years. The Sheriff’s Office has become a training ground for other agencies as we have lost 1.6 Million dollars in the last two years alone.



The Sheriff’s Office could not standby and continue to allow this to happen without trying to keep our competent and trained staff here to protect the citizens of Lubbock County. I ask you to show your support for the Women and Men of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and all those that stand to benefit from this public safety measure.