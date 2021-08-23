Lubbock County commissioners take next step on proposed tax rate increase

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following a public hearing on Monday, the Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court took the next step on a proposed tax rate increase that would fund the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The proposed tax rate is greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate. This means that Lubbock County is proposing to increase property taxes for the 2021 tax year.

PROPOSED TAX RATE $ .359990 per $100

NO-NEW-REVENUE TAX RATE $.312437 per $100

VOTER-APPROVAL TAX RATE $ .324942 per $100

The county said your property tax can be calculated as follows:

Property tax amount = tax rate x taxable value of your property / 100

Lubbock County will now hold an election on November 2 so the voters may accept or reject it. If voters reject the proposed tax rate, then the voter-approval tax rate (listed above) will be used for the coming year.

The new proposed tax rate would generate roughly $5 million for the LCSO, according to Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish.