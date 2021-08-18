Lubbock County commissioners to hold Aug. 23 public hearing concerning county’s tax rate

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 23 concerning the county’s tax rate.

The public hearing will be held at the Lubbock County Courthouse, located at 904 Broadway in Lubbock, at 11:00 a.m.

The proposed tax rate is greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate. This means that Lubbock County is proposing to increase property taxes for the 2021 tax year.

PROPOSED TAX RATE $ .359990 per $100

NO-NEW-REVENUE TAX RATE $.312437 per $100

VOTER-APPROVAL TAX RATE $ .324942 per $100

The county said your property tax can be calculated as follows:

Property tax amount = tax rate x taxable value of your property / 100

If Lubbock County adopts the proposed tax rate, the county is required to hold an election (on November 2) so that the voters may accept or reject it. If voters reject the proposed tax rate, then the voter-approval tax rate (listed above) will be used for the coming year.

The election will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.