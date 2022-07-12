LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock County Commissioners Court voted Monday to temporarily suspend all salary increases until August 22.

The suspension applied to all salary increases, except for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s STEP program.

The court came to this decision because they needed more time to calculate how these proposed salary increases fit into the budget for the fiscal 2023 year.

“This request came from myself and commissioner [Terrence] Kovar and from our auditor Kathy Williams as we’re finagling our budget for [fiscal year] 23 we need to make we are at a ground zero when it comes to salaries,” Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish.

Lubbock County officials hope to have a 5 percent COLA (cost of living adjustment) in the coming year for employees. But know how much, it will cost, officials needed salaries to remain constant for short period of time so that the calculations are not a “moving target.”