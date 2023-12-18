LUBBOCK, Texas – At the beginning of the year, Lubbock County got to work on the $5.6 million project on West 50th St. (CR 6900) to widen the street between Upland Ave. and FM 179. Nearly 11 months later, the county hosted a ribbon cutting on Monday which marked the opening of the new and improved road.

“If you take one look around here, you’ll see how much growth has happened in this part of Lubbock County over the last couple of years,” said Curtis Parrish, Lubbock County judge. “This road not only meets that growth, but we’ll be good to get ahead of that growth for the next 20, 30 and 40 years.”

West 50th St., formerly CR 6900, got a much-needed facelift. Construction crews widened the road and also added a continuous left turn for improved safety and drainage. Since the stretch of road in West Lubbock is now under city jurisdiction, the county’s previous 60 mph speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph.

“This road was in horrible shape,” said Terence Kovar, Lubbock County Commissioner for Precinct 1. “It looked like a patch quilt, and now it’s complete. We went from a two-lane patch quilt to a three-lane brand-new road with striping.”

The project was a part of the county’s Better Safer Roads Program which is an ongoing road bond package from 2019 totaling $99.6 million.

“When we first put this on the bond project, this was a county road,” Kovar said. “The city of Lubbock has pretty well annexed this entire road except for a quarter mile, but this will tie into what the city limits’ future plans are for their corridor.”

Dr. Michelle McCord, Frenship Independent School District (FISD) superintendent, said this two-mile upgrade keeps the district’s students out of harm’s way.

“Our most important role in education, first and foremost, is the safety and security of the students,” McCord said. “You can’t learn if you don’t feel safe, and if you can’t get here to our facilities safely, then we’ve already lost before the day even begins.”

FISD officials said they see a 2-5% increase in enrollment every year. To keep up with the rapid growth, the district is opening a ninth elementary school and a second high school over the next few years.

“We’re grateful that the County of Lubbock and the City of Lubbock and everybody worked with us,” McCord said. “I don’t know that we would’ve ended up putting a school there had we not known about these road improvements because our high school will house about 2,500 students ultimately, so this is a big step in the right direction.”