LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said Wednesday “anything having to do with the computer system” went down, including employee emails and the county jail’s inmate processing system.

Parrish cited issues with the county’s antivirus software that rendered county computers inoperable Wednesday. The IT department is “actively working on it,” and does not yet have an estimate on when the system will be restored.

District Attorney Sunshine Stanek sent her staff home for the day at 2:00 p.m.

The county urged anybody needing assistance from the county to call first. Officials and employees will try to find “ways to take care of your business without using a computer.”

The issue caused delays in processing inmates at the Lubbock County Detention Center Wednesday morning, according to one LPD officer.

RELATED STORY: Lubbock County unveils fix to jail records portal

The county had to alert employees of the issue by phone because thee email service was also down.

Judge Parrish said he will update EverythingLubbock.com when the system is back online.