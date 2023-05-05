LUBBOCK, Texas –The City of Lubbock announced on May 5 a second confirmed case of rabies in Lubbock County, said a press release.

According to the press release, a skunk was found in the western part of the city and tested positive for rabies.

On April 4, the first case in Lubbock in 2023, was reported.

The city again reminded people to vaccinate their pets against rabies as required by law. The City of Lubbock also advised the following precautions: Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately. Report the bite to Lubbock Animal Services so the animal may be placed in observation or submitted for rabies testing.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

For more information on Rabies, visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/rabies