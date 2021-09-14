Lubbock County confirms private information accessible under new computer system, says situation not a data breach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County released a statement Tuesday about previously private court information being made available to the public via a new records system.

An earlier release by the Lubbock County Defense Lawyers Association characterized the incident as a data breach. The association said it became aware of the situation September 10.

According to the statement, Lubbock County first became aware Tuesday. However, it said the incident wasn’t a data breach “or an issue where information was compromised.”

Instead, it said certain court records that were previously unavailable to the public “had become viewable under Lubbock County’s new software system.”

In August, the county’s computer software system switched from Ki-Corp to Tyler Technologies.

Read the full statement by Lubbock County below:

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Lubbock County Information and Technology Department became aware that certain court records that were previously unavailable for review by the public had become viewable under Lubbock County’s new software system. Some of these records include non-disclosure orders, criminal cases, civil and family law records. This access portal has now been blocked temporarily until we can identify which court records maybe [sic] accessed by the parties, attorneys, and the general public.

This was not a data breech [sic], or an issue where the computer system was compromised. Lubbock County will continue to review policies concerning all court records, in our effort to make these documents accessible to the attorneys and the public.