Lubbock County Courthouse dealing with heat after chillers stop working

LUBBOCK, Texas — It may be the second day of fall, but on Tuesday, employees and visitors at the Lubbock County Courthouse dealt with hot temperatures after the back-up chiller system stopped working.

County Judge Curtis Parrish said the courthouse was transitioning from old chillers to new ones.

While in the process of installing the new chillers, the courthouse had been relying on redundant chillers, however, the redundant chiller system failed due to electrical issues, he said.

Parrish said the redundant chillers were checked prior to use, but stopped working over the weekend.

“Our new ones are not installed yet and our redundant system had failed, so we’re a little uncomfortable,” Parrish said.

A grand jury hearing was cancelled, and offices such as Human Resources closed after noon, according to the county clerk.

Meanwhile, other employees dealt with the heat, and brought fans to work. Security guards also had doors propped open.

Parrish said the air conditioning should be back up and running Wednesday afternoon.

“We do have technicians that are working on this, pardon the pun, feverishly,” Parrish said.

Parrish said technicians from Dallas assisted with the issue.

“I suspect if this happened in July, we would be having different conversation,” Parrish said.