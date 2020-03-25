Lubbock County Courthouse will implement temperature screenings for staff & visitors

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Courthouse.

In response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), temperature screening will be implemented beginning Thursday morning, March 26, 2020, for all employees and citizens doing essential business at the Lubbock County Courthouse and the Lubbock County Annex Building located at 916 Main Street. Lubbock County is implementing additional safety measures to meet the needs of its employees and citizens.

Anyone coming to the Courthouse or the Courthouse Annex will be subject to non-evasive thermal temperature screening. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees — or 38 degrees Celsius — will not be allowed access. This is the body temperature the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers an indication of a fever. Anyone with a temperature above of 104 degrees will be asked to seek medical care.

Sheriff’s Deputies will be stationed at both Courthouse entrances as well as the Southside entrance to the Courthouse Annex Building at 916 Main Street.

This order is enacted by Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish and recommended by Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe. Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish says, “We are taking these measures to provide additional safety to our employees and citizens as we continue to provide essential services for the people of Lubbock County.”

The screening will begin Thursday morning, March 26, 2020 and continue through Friday, April 3, 2020, and will be reevaluated as conditions warrant.

Judge Parrish says, “Thank you for your patience, understanding, and commitment to Lubbock County’s health and safety during this emergency.”

