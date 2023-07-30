LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– One person has died following a motorcycle crash northwest of Lubbock on Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash took place at 9:40 p.m. on FM Road 2528 about 5 miles from Lubbock when a Jeep Cherokee driven by Collin McClendon, 29, of Lubbock, was traveling north when a motorcycle driven by 34-year-old Jeffrey Michael Husketh, of Abernathy was following behind.

DPS said McClendon attempted to a make U-turn when Husketh applied his brakes and went into a “side skid” which resulted in Husketh hitting the front McClendon’s car.

Husketh was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. McClendon and his passenger were not injured, according to DPS.

DPS also said McClendon and his passenger were both wearing seatbelts and Husketh was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

DPS described the weather and road condition as dry and clear.