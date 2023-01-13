LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Woodrow Road and County Road 1730 just after 9:00 a.m. that left one person hospitalized with moderate injuries.

DPS said one vehicle was driving east on Woodrow Road and was trying to pass another vehicle going the same way in front of him.

While trying to pass, the vehicle hit another vehicle that was traveling west, according to DPS.

The driver of the vehicle trying to pass was transported to University Medical Center. The other driver was not injured, DPS said.