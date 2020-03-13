Lubbock County declares local emergency for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court. At this time, emergency management staff, our public health professionals, our Sheriff’s department, the judges of our courts, and other Lubbock County officials are working around the clock on the evolving COVID-19 situation. With the constant media attention, it is understandable that the public has growing concerns.

Following the disaster declarations by President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the Lubbock County Commissioners Court has approved a Local Emergency Declaration for Lubbock County. This designation will allow our local courts to modify their dockets over the next few weeks. This declaration will also allow Lubbock County to apply for reimbursement from the federal government for money spent dealing with this issue. This declaration shall continue for a period of not more than seven days, unless continued by the consent of the Commissioners Court.

We will continue to monitor this situation and let our very capable health care professionals drive our public health decisions. Accordingly, we will continue to make sensible decisions as conditions warrant. In the event that there is evidence of a countywide spread, it will take all of us, as a community, to slow down the spread of this virus. We are asking all citizens to continue to use common sense precautions, including washing your hands, clean and disinfect commonly used areas, and stay home if you are sick.

As information comes in, we will do everything in our power to keep all Lubbock County residents and all jurisdictions in our county informed and safe.

(This is a news release from the Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19