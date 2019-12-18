Lubbock County Democratic Party fully endorses impeachment

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock County Democratic party announced their full support for the impeachment and removal from office of President Donald Trump.

According to a press release, they believe that the evidence presented so far proves the president has committed high crimes and misdemeanors that violated the laws of the United States, the Constitution, and his oath of office.

They are urging state representatives to support impeachment, according to their statement.

The following is their full press release:

The Lubbock County Democratic Party expresses in the strongest terms possible our support for the impeachment and removal from office of Donald John Trump.

We assert that the evidence presented so far proves he has committed high crimes and misdemeanors, having violated the laws of the United States, the Constitution of the United States, and his own oath of office.

He has subverted the democratic process, endangered our national security in a multiplicity of ways.

We urge our representative in Congress, Mr. Arrington, to support the impeachment of Donald John Trump, and urge our state’s representatives in the Senate, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz to support the removal from office of Mr. Trump and his disqualification to hold any office of public trust under the United States for the remainder of his life.

Passed by LCDP executive committee 6:55 p.m. Dec 17, 2019