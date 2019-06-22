Lubbock County Democratic Party hosting Community Barbecue on Saturday, June 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a new release from the Lubbock County Democratic Party:

The grill will be hot and the drinks ice cool. Come join good Democrats and friends for a fun barbecue! Hot dogs and Texas brisket, whichever your choice!

With 2020 just around the corner, come meet your fellow Democrats and consider making a donation to the Lubbock County Democratic Party.

We are excited to announce that the Hon. Staci Williams of the 101st Civil District Court of Dallas County and Democratic candidate for Texas Supreme Court in 2020 will be our special guest. Don’t miss out on this exciting event.

This is a family friendly event and open to the public. We encourage you to bring a chair or blanket and an empty stomach! To RSVP or get more information please call (806) 637-7200.

WHO:

Lubbock County Democrats



WHAT:

Community BBQ



WHEN:

Saturday, June 22, 2019, 5:00 pm



WHERE:

7902 N. FM 2528 (N. Frankford Ave.)

