Lubbock County Detention opens up visitation for inmates

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Detention Center opened up visitation for inmates on Wednesday.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s office said inmates would be allowed one 20-minute visit per general population inmate daily, and enhanced disinfecting would continue after every visit.

“When [the Lubbock County Detention Center building] was built, it was designed to be totally video visitation,” said Chief Deputy Cody Scott. “It’s one of the few in the state of Texas that are still allowed to have video visitation.”

Scott said, by law, inmates can have two visitors per week. Since the pandemic shut down visitation, they made an effort to still help inmates connect with their loved ones through other means.

“In lieu of that, we allowed them to have two extra free phone calls every week,” said Scott. “Even if they were indigent, didn’t have the money to pay for phone calls, they would still be allowed to contact their loved ones.”

Scott said masks are optional for visitors, and they support people making efforts to keep themselves and others healthy.

Jaqueline Johnson said her husband said she heard about the jail opening up visitation.

“It’s hard because I haven’t sent him any pictures and I don’t have any transportation, money has been kind of tight,” said Johnson. ” To be able to come and see him, it’s a good day, it’s a happy day.

Johnson said even though she was getting to talk to her husband via telephone, it has still been difficult.

“Your calls are minimum, and you have to share the calls with loved ones. It’s hard on each of us,” said Johnson. “For us not to be able to see him, you just have to be strong as a family.”

Carlotta McGuire said she went to visit her cousin, who has been there for nearly four years.

“Last time I talked to him, he was really excited to have visitation, so I’m kind of excited to see him,” said McGuire. “I know the pandemic was kind of hard on him, especially financially, so I’m just trying to help him out through it.”