Lubbock County Justices of the Peace have been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

NACo recognized these “Four Texas Pioneers” for implementing a mandatory debt mediation rule in June 2020 The rule has caused numerous cases to be resolved and eliminated a backlog caused by the pandemic and tremendous influx of case filings. Debt litigation continues being in the forefront of all civil litigation in Texas. Judges Jim Hansen, Aurora Hernandez, Susan Rowley, an Lance Cansino are being recognized because of their willingness to provide users of their court system an expedited process for litigants to resolve their litigation quickly and inexpensively.

According to Honorable Jim Hansen, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 “The Debt Mediation program has been great for Lubbock County resulting in a remarkable increase in the number of settlements. Both credit card litigants and Debt Collection attorneys have told me they like the program. As one of the largest counties in Texas with only four [Justice Courts], we have found the debt mediation program has freed up court time for other matters. This program works! I could not be happier with the number of settlements.”

This achievement award is only the second received by Lubbock County, with the last one being in 2009. Honorable Curtis Parrish, Lubbock County Judge, wil represent Lubbock County at the Achievement Awards Luncheon during NACo’s national conference in July

NACo President Larry Johnson said, “All across the country, counties are working tirelessly to support residents and drive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Achievement Award-winning programs showcase how counties work every day to build healthy, safe and thriving communities.”

Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and many more.

Started in 1970, NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program is designed to recognize county government innovations. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received.

