LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Elections will host its 2nd annual Adoption Pawpalooza and voter registration drive on August 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1308 Crickets Avenue.

The Lubbock County Elections said in a press release that there will be a tour of the facility, and attendants will learn more about what the Lubbock County Elections Office does for Lubbock county voters.

The press release also said that there will be food, shaved ice and three animal shelters with animals available for adoption.