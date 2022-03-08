LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is press release from Lubbock County:

The Lubbock County Elections Administration Office is warning Lubbock County residents that scam artists are attempting to obtain their private financial information while claiming to be from the Elections Office. The call may come from what appears to be a Lubbock County phone number. No Lubbock County employee will call, text, email or contact you in any way and request your credit card or banking information for a balance owed to the Elections Office.



There are never fees associated with voting at the Lubbock County Elections Office. This is a scam to attempt to obtain your personal financial information.



If you do receive such a call, please report the call immediately to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1600 or the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2816. If you have provided your private financial information to an individual claiming to be with the Lubbock County Elections Office, also contact your financial institution immediately and report the scam to them.

