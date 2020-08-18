Lubbock County Elections talks mail-in ballots

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Elections is working on putting together mail-in ballots for the upcoming election.

Election Administrator Dorothy Kennedy said that they’ve been receiving a lot of applications for the mail-in ballots and they anticipate the number of requests to continue to grow.

“We have about 5,800 mail ballot applications already and we are averaging about 45 a day that are coming in everyday through the phones or through people walking in through their cars,” she said.

In Texas, there are only four ways someone will be eligible to vote by mail.

If the person is 65 or older If a person has a disability If a person will be out of the county on election day If a person is in jail but still eligible to vote

Kennedy said they’ve been receiving concerned calls about the security and safety of sending votes through the mail. However, she said they’ve been preparing to help ease the process.

“At Lubbock County we have a very good relationship with our local postmaster and so they put a very high priority when they see these green and yellow envelopes coming through,” she said. “We’ve worked with them this year to make sure that our labels are like they want them to be so that they are processed quicker.”

She said this year Governor Abbott is allowing Texans to submit their mail-in ballots in person as soon as they receive it and fill it out.

“The law was that you could only bring [the mail-in ballot] to us on Election Day from 7:00 to 7:00, [Governor Abbott] has expanded that now so the minute that you receive it at your house and you study it, put it in your gray secrecy envelope and slide it inside your yellow envelope, and sign it, you can come to our office and hand deliver it to us.”

Kennedy said applications for mail-in ballots must be received, not postmarked, by October 23.

The last day to register to vote in person is October 1.