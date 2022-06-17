LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Expo Center was passed by voters in November of 2018. Due to unforeseen circumstances, those with the LCEC board said even though progress has been pushed back, it’s slowly getting back on track.

Challenges like the pandemic, inflation, supply chain issues and the economy have halted progress. Chairman of the board, Randy Jordan, said some sewage and plumbing aspects were completed.

“We’re hoping within the 90-120 days to have our financing package, and our naming rights,” he explained.

He added that making a project of this magnitude come to life takes a lot of hard work and timeless hours. The construction process has been broken up into three phases. Phase one will focus more on the “big picture.”

Jordan explained, “Phase one: arena, warm up area. Phase two would be what we call the Exhibit Hall Livestock Arena with some more RV spaces. Phase three would be the equestrian barn where we’d have the equestrian events.”

Jordan hopes to break ground before the 2022 is finished. If that is completed, it’s then an 18-24 month process. This means that by 2025, people could be stepping foot in the brand new Lubbock County Expo Center.

“We have worked tirelessly, step by step. Folks in Lubbock County, don’t lose heart,” Jordan added.