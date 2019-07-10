Lubbock County Expo Center Committee takes next steps toward new 2022 goal

LUBBOCK, Texas– The temporary destination for the 2020 ABC Pro Rodeo was selected on Monday, putting the pressure on the Lubbock County Expo Center Committee to move forward with their own goals.

The LCEC committee met with county commissioners on Monday, to begin coordinating their involvement in the project.

“The county owns it and the LCEC will go into agreement with the county to operate it and manage it and handle everything, the design and all of that,” said Randy Jordan, a member of the LCEC executive board.

In July, the county began collecting the hotel/motel occupancy tax and car rental tax that will go toward selling the bond required to fund the center.

“In order to know what the amount the bond potential could be, it’s imperative we collect the tax,” Jordan said.

Currently, there are no reports of how much a car rental tax brings to the county, so collecting this tax will help determine if the county can meet the $300,000 goal per month in tax revenue.

While the timeline for completion of the new expo center is ideally 2021, Jordan said its possible it will not be completed until 2022.

“The rodeo is having to go out of Lubbock to be performed,” Jordan said. “So if that doesn’t speak volumes about the importance of the program and why we work so hard on this in July 2018 to bring this to fruition the need for this to happen.”