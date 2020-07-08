Lubbock County Expo Center to receive initial $250K gift from United Supermarkets for naming rights

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Expo Center, Inc.:

On Thursday, Lubbock County Expo Center Inc. will be presented with a check for a $250,000 gift from United Supermarkets at 9 a.m. in front of the expo center sign near the intersection of North University Avenue and Loop 289.

This initial gift from United Supermarkets will be applied to future naming rights at the new expo center.

Randy Jordan, chairperson of the Lubbock County Expo Center board, said this gift from United Supermarkets is making a huge impact on a vital project for the community.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a situation where a lot of things got pushed back,” Jordan said. “Even with all the negativity that is currently surrounding us, I believe the Expo Center is something positive. It is a project to help us keep looking to the future. We may have been slowed but we want the City and County to know the Expo Center is on the move again.”

Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family, said the company is thankful to be in a position to help on a project that will benefit the community.

“The Lubbock County Expo Center is going to be a hub for so many great events in our community,” Hopper said. “We have had a piece missing when it comes to an arena for student agriculture programs, college rodeos, in addition to a variety of dirt events. This will be good for our region and an economic driver for our city,” he added.

WHO:

Randy Jordan, Lubbock County Expo Center, Inc., Board Chairman

Robert Taylor, CEO, The United Family

Sidney Hopper, President, The United Family

WHAT:

$250,000 check presentation to LCEC Inc.

WHEN:

Thursday, July 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Future Site of the LCEC, North University Avenue and Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79415

(Photo provided by Lubbock County Expo Center Inc.)

(Photo provided by Lubbock County Expo Center Inc.)

(News release from the Lubbock County Expo Center, Inc.)

