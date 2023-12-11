LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman Cole Shooter announced the final candidate filings on Monday for the Lubbock County Republican Party Primary.

See below for the full press release:

Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman Cole Shooter announced the final candidate filings

for the March 5, 2024 Lubbock County Republican Party Primary.

Please note that multi-county offices such as State Representative, District 83 and 72nd

District Court are multi-county districts and therefore, do not file with the Lubbock

County Republican Party. Those offices file with the Republican Party of Texas in Austin,

so those filings are not included in this press release.

Candidates are listed in the order in which they filed.

Texas House District 84 State Representative – Carl H. Tepper (incumbent)

99th District Court – Phillip Hays (incumbent)

140th District Court – Douglas Freitag (incumbent)

Sheriff – Kelly S. Rowe (incumbent)

County Tax Assessor-Collector – Ronnie Keister (incumbent)

Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct One – Mike Dalby, Terence Kovar (incumbent)

Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct Three – Mary Hernandez, Cary Shaw

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct One – Paul Hanna (incumbent)

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct Two – Jody A. Barnes (incumbent)

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct Three – Joe Sanchez

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct Four – Joe Pinson (incumbent), Michael Hobson

Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman – David Bruegel

Lubbock County Republican Party Precinct Chair Applications:

Precinct 2 – James Baxa, Pat Kelly (incumbent)

Precinct 4 – Robert D. (Bob) Rogers

Precinct 8 – Roger Quannah Settler (incumbent)

Precinct 9 – Maura Crawford (incumbent)

Precinct 10 – Matt Crow (incumbent)

Precinct 15 – Kay Harris (incumbent)

Precinct 17 – Dwight Finckbone (incumbent), Sally Arendell

Precinct 22 – Jane Elizabeth Anderson (incumbent)

Precinct 24 – Isabel Pratt

Precinct 27 – Gulrez “Gus” Khan (incumbent)

Precinct 28 – Deanne Clark (incumbent)

Precinct 29 – Adria Kitten (incumbent)

Precinct 31 – Brandon Helton, David Acuff (incumbent)

Precinct 32 – Chase Stewart

Precinct 33 – Tricia Hays (incumbent)

Precinct 39 – Jonathan Meyer

Precinct 46 – Lisa Cox

Precinct 47 – Mikel Ward (incumbent)

Precinct 54 – Laquita Carthel

Precinct 56 – Adelle VanOstrand

Precinct 60 – Brad James (incumbent)

Precinct 62 – Ken Corbin (incumbent)

Precinct 66 – Skeet Workman (deceased, incumbent), Ricky Wilks, Judy Farrell

Precinct 75 – Jan Powell (incumbent)

Precinct 78 – Keri Thomas

Precinct 92 – Janice Richards (incumbent)

Precinct 102 – Renee Burgett

Precinct 104 – Melissa R. Chamales (incumbent)

Precinct 109 – Jon Bruegel (incumbent)

Precinct 110 – Cindy Williams (incumbent)

Precinct 112 – Jane Cansino

Precinct 118 – Anah Menjares (incumbent)

Precinct 120 – L. Scott Mann

Precinct 121 – Jill Grace (incumbent)

Precinct 123 – Mary Ann Bridges (incumbent)

Precinct 125 – Gayle Robertson (incumbent)

Precinct 126 – Latricia Timmons Page

Precinct 127 – Donita Clark (incumbent)

Precinct 128 – Steve Evans (incumbent)

Precinct 129 – Rob Snyder (incumbent)

Precinct 135 – Kenneth Wayne Chaffin (incumbent)

Precinct 138 – Dorothy J. Price (incumbent)

Precinct 139 – Betsy Bloechl (incumbent)

Precinct 141 – Amber Sanders (incumbent)

Precinct 151 – Chad Hasty

Precinct 155 – Lynda Hogue (incumbent)

This list does not include statewide races such as Railroad Commissioner, etc. Only offices that

are solely located in Lubbock County file with the Lubbock County Republican Party. MultiCounty districts file with the Republican Party of Texas.

For more information, contact Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman Cole Shooter at 806-

797-3197.