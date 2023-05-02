LUBBOCK, Texas — Eight months and over 500 hours of labor later, the hard work at the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department has finally paid off. The fire department has finally finished building their own grass fire truck all thanks to a generous $100,000 grant from the Texas Fire Service Grant Program that took nearly five years to get.

“This truck is used for basically bringing water to the fire since we don’t have any fire hydrants in our territory. So, this truck carries 1500 gallons,” said Kevin Henricks, Assistant Fire Chief at the fire department.

What once started as an empty frame has been hand built piece by piece to fit the needs of the department. A challenge that was all self-taught by the volunteer firemen.

“I mean, it took the whole department, you know, everybody pretty much had a hand in it from the welding to the wiring, the lights to mounting the tank to getting the pump going. All the plumbing that goes on with it. Pretty much everybody had a hand in it,” said Henricks.

While the firemen battle blazes and maintenance, it’s actually not the first fire truck the department has built. The newest addition being the 11th truck the department has put together in the past 30 years.

But despite the hard work, the firefighters say it’s all rewarding in the end, “It’s super nice being able to do it from beginning to end, seeing it go on the call for the first time and seeing it all come together and just being really proud of what we have,” said Henricks.