Lubbock County gives notice of tax increase; rate to stay the same while assessed values go up

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Commissioners will consider the property tax rate on Monday. The official meeting notice said the proposed rate for the coming year would be $0.339978 per $100 of valuation.

That’s the same rate as last year but Lubbock County must give a notice of tax increase. The reason is higher average tax valuations.

An official notice from Lubbock County said the average assessed value of a home (more specifically a homestead) went from $154,491 to $157,144. That results in an increase of $9.02 for the average yearly tax bill.

The official notice from Lubbock County also said property tax revenue is forecast to increase from $72,046,316 in the previous year to $75,396,374 in the coming year.