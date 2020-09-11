Lubbock County gives notice of tax increase; rate to stay the same while assessed values go up

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Jason Davis)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Commissioners will consider the property tax rate on Monday. The official meeting notice said the proposed rate for the coming year would be $0.339978 per $100 of valuation.

That’s the same rate as last year but Lubbock County must give a notice of tax increase. The reason is higher average tax valuations.

An official notice from Lubbock County said the average assessed value of a home (more specifically a homestead) went from $154,491 to $157,144. That results in an increase of $9.02 for the average yearly tax bill.

The official notice from Lubbock County also said property tax revenue is forecast to increase from $72,046,316 in the previous year to $75,396,374 in the coming year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar