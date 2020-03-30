Lubbock County graded a ‘C’ in social distancing

LUBBOCK, Texas — If social distancing was a class, Lubbock County would have a “C” grade right now, according to data from unacast.com.

The website’s information, which comes from cellular GPS data, says that Lubbock citizens have decreased their average travel by 22 percent.

The counties surrounding Lubbock have mixed results. Lynn and Terry County received ‘Bs’, Hockley and Crosby County have ‘Cs’, Hale, Floyd and Lamb County graded at a ‘D’ and Floyd County has an ‘F’.

Unacast compared current location data to data collected during typical pre-pandemic movements and noted changes in total distance traveled, time spent around the house, and activity clusters.

Each location is assigned a letter grade ranging from A to F. An ‘A’ means there has been more than 40-percent decrease in social behavior, ‘B’ is a 30 to 40 percent decrease, ‘C’ is a 20-30 percent decrease, ‘D’ is a 10 to 20 percent decrease and an ‘F,’ is anything less than that.

Visit Unacast’s website to view the interactive map and see how other counties are doing in comparison.

KTSM News contributed to this report.