Lubbock County has the 5th most COVID-19 fatalities in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Lubbock County has the fifth most COVID-19-related deaths in the State of Texas.

As of Monday, Lubbock had 21 COVID-19 deaths and 317 confirmed cases, according to the City of Lubbock.

The county with the fourth highest number of deaths was Tarrant County, with 25 deaths according to the DSHS. Tarrant County had 876 confirmed cases as of Monday, or more than double the number of confirmed cases compared to Lubbock County.

According to the DSHS, the county with the sixth highest number of deaths was Denton County, with 13. Denton County had 507 confirmed cases, 190 more than Lubbock County.

The county with both the most cases and deaths in the state as of Monday, according to the DSHS, was Harris County with 3,747 confirmed cases and 46 confirmed deaths. While Harris County had over 10 times the number of cases, they have just over double the amount of deaths as Lubbock County.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the 2019 population estimate for Lubbock County was just over 310,000, with Tarrant County estimated at 2.1 million and Denton County estimated to have just over 887,000 people. Harris County has an estimated population of 4.7 million.

Of the 21 COVID-19 deaths in Lubbock County, 19 were nursing home residents, and two were not.

According to the Lubbock City Manager, the City of Lubbock is testing twice as many people per capita than the state average.

