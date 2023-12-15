LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of County Road 6900 on December 18 at 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of Upland Avenue and CR 6900/50th Street.

Lubbock County said in a press release the $5.6 million widening of CR 6900, from FM 179 to Upland Avenue, began in January 23, 2023, and was founded by the Better Safer Roads Bond Program, approved by Lubbock County voters in 2019.

The project widened the road and added a continuous left turn with safety and drainage improvements, according to the press release.

“With this project, we continue to meet the growing needs of current and future residents of Lubbock County,” Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 1, Terence Kovar said.