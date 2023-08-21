LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County on Monday released information in response to an open records request from EverythingLubbock.com concerning action taken Friday by the commissioner’s court. The court voted in special session to place an employee on administrative leave without pay for 10 days.

However, at the time, Lubbock County did not reveal the name of the employee. He was publicly identified only by an employee number.

On Monday, the county released the name and title as Gregory George, Director of Human Resources.

After the vote on Friday, County Judge Curtis Parrish said, “There’s no allegation of criminal actions. This was purely a policy issue between that employee and the commissioner’s court.”

Details of the policy issue were not disclosed.

Prior to the vote to put George on leave, there was a motion by Commissioner Jason Corley to dismiss employee 3926. Commissioner Terance Kovar seconded the motion. But the vote was 3 – 2 against terminating George.

Commissioner Jordan Rackler then made a motion to place employee 3926 on administrative leave without pay. Commissioner Gilbert Flores seconded the motion. The motion passed on a vote of 3 – 2.

EverythingLubbock.com does not have contact information for George outside of his work. If we are able to locate him, we will invite him to offer comment.