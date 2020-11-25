Lubbock County Judge issues county office closure

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock County:
On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, the Commissioners Court will close all Lubbock County
offices at 12:00 pm, Noon in observance of the loss of a long time Lubbock County employee. As
a reminder, Lubbock County offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday, November 26 -27 in
observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. We will be open normal business hours Monday,
November 30, 2020.
