Lubbock County man arrested, charged for murder on Monday

Image of Joshua Walker from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to jail records, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Walker, 44, of Lubbock County for murder. The arrest was Monday at 4th Street and Holly Avenue.

Lubbock Police responded to a shooting Sunday evening in the 500 block of 79th Street. Timothy Lovato, 42, suffered serious injuries, according to police, and Alberto Garza Sr., 68, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police said, “The initial investigation indicates an altercation occurred that resulted in the shots fired.”

A police report said Lovato’s wife called 911 to say her husband was shot. Police found him on the kitchen floor of a home. He told officers the shooter was possibly next door at Garza’s house.

Officers went there and found the front door open and Garza lying on the floor. Police looked inside and did not find any other victims or the shooter at that time.

EverythingLubbock.com requested a copy of the arrest warrant. Please check back for updates.

Walker’s bond amount was not listed Tuesday in court records.