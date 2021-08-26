Lubbock County Medical Society: More children will get sick or hospitalized with COVID-19 unless we require masks in the classroom

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Medical Society presented the reality of COVID-19 to the LISD school board Thursday morning.

Looking at current data, doctors estimate within the first two months of school 126 children will become sick with COVID and 42 will be admitted to the Pediatric ICU.

Here in Lubbock, there are only 35 PICU beds total.

Dr. Sameer Islam with the Lubbock County Medical Society speaks with KAMC’s Bryan Mudd and Lauren Matter about the severity this new Delta strain has on our children and why masks should be required in schools going forward.

