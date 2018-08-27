Lubbock County OEM reminds citizens that September is National Preparedness Month

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/KAMC News)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management:

The Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), in cooperation with the Ready Campaign and Prepareathon, is excited to announce September has again been declared as National Preparedness Month.

This September, National Preparedness Month (NPM) will focus on planning, with an overarching theme “Disasters Happen. Prepare Now.”

National Preparedness Month (NPM), recognized each September, provides an opportunity to remind us that we all must prepare ourselves and our families now and throughout the year.

Take time to learn lifesaving skills − such as CPR and first aid, check your insurance policies and coverage for the hazards you may face, such as flood, earthquakes, and tornados.

Make sure to consider the costs associated with disasters and save for an emergency. Also, know how to take practical safety steps like shutting off water and gas.

The devastating hurricanes and wildfires of 2017 and 2018 reminded the nation of the importance of preparing for disasters.

Often, we will be the first ones in our communities to take action after a disaster strikes and before first responders arrive, so it is important to prepare in advance to help yourself and your community.

2018 Weekly Themes

Week 1: September 1-8 Make and Practice Your Plan

Week 2: September 9-15 Learn Life Saving Skills

Week 3: September 16-22 Check Your Insurance Coverage

Week 4: September 23-29 Save For an Emergency



More Information can be found at https://www.ready.gov/september or the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management at (806) 775-7300.

(News release from the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management)