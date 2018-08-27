Lubbock County OEM reminds citizens that September is National Preparedness Month
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management:
The Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), in cooperation with the Ready Campaign and Prepareathon, is excited to announce September has again been declared as National Preparedness Month.
This September, National Preparedness Month (NPM) will focus on planning, with an overarching theme “Disasters Happen. Prepare Now.”
National Preparedness Month (NPM), recognized each September, provides an opportunity to remind us that we all must prepare ourselves and our families now and throughout the year.
Take time to learn lifesaving skills − such as CPR and first aid, check your insurance policies and coverage for the hazards you may face, such as flood, earthquakes, and tornados.
Make sure to consider the costs associated with disasters and save for an emergency. Also, know how to take practical safety steps like shutting off water and gas.
The devastating hurricanes and wildfires of 2017 and 2018 reminded the nation of the importance of preparing for disasters.
Often, we will be the first ones in our communities to take action after a disaster strikes and before first responders arrive, so it is important to prepare in advance to help yourself and your community.
2018 Weekly Themes
- Week 1: September 1-8
- Make and Practice Your Plan
- Week 2: September 9-15
- Learn Life Saving Skills
- Week 3: September 16-22
- Check Your Insurance Coverage
- Week 4: September 23-29
- Save For an Emergency
More Information can be found at https://www.ready.gov/september or the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management at (806) 775-7300.
(News release from the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management)
More Stories
-
A 4-year-old boy remains in critical condition following the…
-
The fire was reported in the 3800 block of North County Road 1700…
-
KAMC's Avery Travis and Alex O'Brien try to figure out the facts from…