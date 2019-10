LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant was recognized Thursday for an act of heroism he performed earlier in the month.

LCSO Lieutenant Anthony Castillo was having lunch at a local restaurant on October 1 when he noticed another customer who seemed to be having trouble breathing, according to a Facebook post.

The post said Castillo rushed over to the man and performed the Heimlich maneuver. The man coughed up a piece of food and was able to breathe again.