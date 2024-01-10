LUBBOCK, Texas–Construction on the new Medical Examiner’s office is officially underway. City officials, Medical examiner’s office staff, and others gathered at the site of the new ME office across from the Lubbock County Detention Center near North Buddy Holly Avenue and Kent Street for the groundbreaking.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said the event had been a long time coming after the $45 million project had been in the works for two years.

Judge Parrish said after years of outsourcing to nearby counties to help with an influx of autopsies, Lubbock County will soon have its own state-of-the-art facility.

“We were using the services of Tarrant County, which means if somebody needed an autopsy out of Lubbock County, we had to ship them to Fort Worth to get that done,” Judge Parrish said. “That was just a lifeboat for us until we could get this facility up and running so that we can bring those autopsies right back here to Lubbock.”

Judge Parrish said they’re hoping to attract a forensic pathologist to work in the new facility, which is the next thing on their to-do list regarding the medical examiner’s office.

“We’re going to make sure to have a pathologist on board one year before we open,” Judge Parrish said. “So we’re still just a few months away from getting that pathologist secured, we’re doing the process now of doing a nationwide search to have a pathologist.”

Judge Parrish said they are looking for someone who can not only work in the medical examiner’s office but also turn it into a classroom for the future generation of forensic pathologists.

“Somebody that can jointly work not just in this Lubbock County facility but also work with the Health Sciences Center, teaching those doctors, to make this a teaching laboratory,” Judge Parrish said.

The medical examiner’s office was made possible with a $35 million dollar bond and $10 dollars in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.

Judge Parrish said the construction should take about 18-20 months, weather permitting. They are hoping to open the facility as early as Fall 2025.

