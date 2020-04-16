Lubbock County property values up by 4%; COVID-19 not affecting recent tax bills

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock County Appraisal District says average property values across the county have increased by four percent.

Tim Radloff, Chief Appraiser, says about 120,000 2019 property value appraisals and notices of protest have been mailed out to Lubbock County residents this week.

“We determined values by looking back at the data that we were able to capture from the previous 12 months from January 1 of 2019 to December 31 of 2019,” said Radloff.

The current state of the economy won’t factor into 2019 property tax bills, but could possibly affect appraisals for next year.

“It’s gonna depend on how long this COVID-19 crisis continues,” said Radloff. “Now if it continues through August or September or whenever the experts believe it will, it’ll probably have a drastic effect on values.”

Property owners should expect to pay substantially more in taxes this year. But Radloff says if a resident believes their property has been appraised too high, they should protest it.

“I may not know that you’ve got a cracked slab. I may not know that the back of your house burned down or something like that,” said Radloff. “But if you give documentation to me, that’s something we can take into consideration.”

Due to COVID-19, property owners can no longer protest their appraisals in-person, but can now complete a protest by phone, email, or online at lubbockcad.org