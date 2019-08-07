Lubbock County receives Distinguished Service Award from Texas Historical Commission

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Historical Commission:



The Texas Historical Commission (THC) recognized the Lubbock County Historical Commission (CHC) with a Distinguished Service Award (DSA) for the 2018 year of service. The THC uses this annual award to affirm CHCs that document ongoing, well-rounded programs of history and preservation-related projects that enrich local communities. The award will be presented during a meeting of the county commissioner’s court on August 12, 2019 to acknowledge the LCHC’s accomplishments. This is the eleventh consecutive year LCHC has been recognized with the DSA.

“The Distinguished Service Award honors County Historical Commissions that go above and beyond to protect and promote local historic and cultural resources. They are essential to our agency’s efforts to save the real places that tell the real stories of Texas,” said THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe. “The Texas Historical Commission presents this Distinguished Service Award to the Lubbock County Historical Commission to honor its efforts to preserve the Lone Star State’s unique heritage.”

Texas CHCs provided more than 447,000 volunteer hours in 2018, which is an in-kind donation to the state valued at more than $11 million. The volunteer appointees, as directed by county officials, initiate and conduct programs that preserve the historic and cultural resources of Texas. Last year, the 18 members of the Lubbock CHC contributed over 2,500 hours to local projects which included installations of Texas Historic Markers for Lubbock’s First Cotton Gin and for the V-8 Ranch as well as photo exhibits at the Mahon Library.

For more information about CHCs in Texas, visit thc.texas.gov/chcoutreach or contact the History Programs Division at 512-463-5853

(News release from Lubbock County Historical Commission)