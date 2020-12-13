Lubbock County releases statement on the passing of Judge Ruben G. Reyes

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock County:

Lubbock County has lost a distinguished judge, leader, and friend with the passing of State District Judge Ruben G. Reyes. Judge Reyes died Saturday night, December 12, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19. He was 56 years old.

Judge Reyes began serving as the judge for the 72nd District Court in 2006. Throughout his tenure, he was known for his judicial fairness, and for his unwavering advocacy for specialty courts, including the Lubbock County Drug Court. His support of specialty courts was recognized nationally, as he was elected to chair the National Association of Drug Court Professionals in 2015.

As a mark of respect for his career of public service, it is fitting that flags at all Lubbock County buildings be lowered to half-staff in his honor and memory.

Please join Mrs. Parrish and myself in sending our most heartfelt condolences to the Reyes family, as well as to his many friends and colleagues during this time of grief.

