Lubbock County Republican Party Convention postponed due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Republican Party:

In light of the emergency order, by the City of Lubbock prohibiting gatherings of 200 or more, the Lubbock County Republican Party will postpone the Lubbock County Republican Convention to a later date at the call of the chair.

The date and time will be updated as soon as arrangements are made with the venue and the city has removed the restrictions on gatherings.

As a result of this delay, all previously scheduled committee meetings are canceled.

We appreciate the flexibility of our delegates as we navigate this process.



