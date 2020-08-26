Lubbock County resident calls for county to pick up trash along roads

LUBBOCK, Texas – One Lubbock County resident is calling for cleaner roads near his home.

Brian Johnston, a concerned Lubbock County resident, said people are always dumping trash along the road by his house.

“Every time people dump it’s generally in the middle of the road because they’re in a hurry to get away so no one sees them,” he said.

He said it’s common to see couches and trash in the middle of the roads and that he’s contacted the county several times about the trash. However, he said the way the county is cleaning up the trash is creating more problems.

“They’ll run over it with maintainers and blade it in the roadway and then it starts to look like landfill,” he said, referring to a piece of machinery, “There’s pieces of fence posts and pickets that have been bladed up and down through here, couches and carpet. There’s so much carpet over there they could haul off a trailer load of carpet.”

Johnston said he’s also called the county to remove mounds of dirt that he said were pushed in front of his home by the county and to fix some of the washboard roads.

Bill McCay, County Commissioner for Precinct 1, said the county has a team that picks up trash and that the county does what they can to keep roads safe for everyone.

“Our guys love maintaining roads, and they do a good job, they work hard at it,” he said.

McCay said the team gets such a high volume of calls that they can’t get to all places at once.

“The blade operators are trying to blade the roads, keeping the roads safe, and so they try to avoid getting in the trash to kind of work around it,” he said

McCay said also the county faces a challenge of working with limited funds.

“A lot of folks get used to the city of Lubbock and the highway department having these beautiful well-paved, well-maintained streets and boulevards and highways,” he said “County government is not built or designed to have that kind of public infrastructure. The state really dictates that we have enough money to blade dirt and roads and patch a few pot holes.”

McCay said that Lubbock County residents wanting to throw away large items can drop off their items to the City of Lubbock landfill.

Shortly after our interviews, the mound of dirt was removed from in front of Johnston’s home. He said the county was also working on fixing some of the washboard along his road.